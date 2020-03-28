Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.20% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $72,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

