Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.28 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Newton has a total market cap of $8.28 million and $2.33 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.02509933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00194383 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.