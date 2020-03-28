Newton Price Down 15.4% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.02520615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194946 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

