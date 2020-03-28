NewYorkCoin (NYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $723,124.76

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $723,124.76 and approximately $1,000.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, YoBit, TOKOK and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00623917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, TOKOK and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

