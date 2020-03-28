Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 753,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 27th total of 552,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $487.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEXA. ValuEngine upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

