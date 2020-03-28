Nexo Hits Market Cap of $57.70 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox and DDEX. Nexo has a total market cap of $57.70 million and $9.86 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.02529352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00194356 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, Fatbtc, YoBit, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Bitbns, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.