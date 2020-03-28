NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Update

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,475,900 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the February 27th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.09.

NYSE:NEX opened at $1.12 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,890,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,869,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

