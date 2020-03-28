NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,700 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 27th total of 912,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIC by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.