Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $2.98 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $212,530.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.02102646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.02 or 0.03433508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00626506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00766247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00077442 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00489635 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,514,495,283 coins and its circulating supply is 5,606,245,283 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

