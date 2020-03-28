Niobio Cash (NBR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $63.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $46,655.62 and approximately $63.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

