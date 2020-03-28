Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $464,083.45 and $427.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02508409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194144 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00043000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

