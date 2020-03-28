NIX Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $7.50. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $60,748.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,241.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.02098960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.03429964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00622520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00754318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00077008 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00485321 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

