NOIA Network Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $21,900.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,615,938 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

