Noir Reaches Market Cap of $465,291.45 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Noir has a market capitalization of $465,291.45 and $776.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.02514022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194016 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00041724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033934 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,301,952 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

