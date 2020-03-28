Noked Israel Ltd Has $9.97 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 519.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 11.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.