Noku (NOKU) Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Noku has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $351.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noku has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Noku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00001405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.02506749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194121 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00042863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Noku

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.