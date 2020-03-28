NoLimitCoin Trading Up 1% This Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $323,273.27 and $95.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 610,706,287 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

