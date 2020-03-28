Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.67

Headlines about Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Noodles & Co earned a daily sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 479,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,730. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $245.00 million, a PE ratio of 172.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

