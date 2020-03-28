Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 647,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 27th total of 723,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $275,305.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,348,821.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,856 shares of company stock worth $6,307,825 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 438,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

