Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 519,451 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Nordstrom worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

