Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,211,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 27th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $312.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.30.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

