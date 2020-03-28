Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after purchasing an additional 651,147 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,576,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after acquiring an additional 325,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,840.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 314,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.