Novacoin Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $546,921.99 and $714.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00031526 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000942 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.