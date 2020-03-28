NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Short Interest Update

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,676,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the February 27th total of 14,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. B. Riley upped their price target on NovaGold Resources from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.76 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $128,381.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,064.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $551,730.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,036 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,029,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,937,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.