Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $72,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

NYSE NVS opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

