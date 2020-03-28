Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.