Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NVS opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

