NPCoin Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $6,542.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

