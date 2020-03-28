Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $30,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

