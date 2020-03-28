NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,951,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 27th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 585,689 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,584. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.94. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.20) by ($7.80). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.