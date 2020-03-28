Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $715,090.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, Koinex and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.04899247 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00066667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036964 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016041 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,883,751,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Koinex, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitrue, Zebpay, CoinBene, WazirX, Ethfinex, Binance, Huobi and BITBOX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

