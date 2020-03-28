NULS Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, CoinBene and OKEx. NULS has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and $7.60 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.02474356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,557,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,480,395 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, QBTC, ChaoEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Bit-Z, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

