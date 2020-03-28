Numeraire Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Numeraire has a market cap of $38.48 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $16.21 or 0.00261204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.02520268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00043087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,374,281 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

