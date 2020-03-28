Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

