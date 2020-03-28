Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in March

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the February 27th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen NY Municipal Value

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

