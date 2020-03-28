Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 27th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NXR opened at $15.31 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 51,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

