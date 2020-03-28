NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,601,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,082,764,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $252.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

