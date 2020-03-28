OAX Price Hits $0.0337 on Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $821,980.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OAX has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Liqui and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OAX

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,170,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, Binance, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

