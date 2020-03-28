Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

ODT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

