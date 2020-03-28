OKB Price Reaches $4.13 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00066514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market cap of $247.77 million and $157.84 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00052066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.23 or 0.04948443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003569 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

