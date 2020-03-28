Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,935 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.31% of Old Republic International worth $20,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 234,418 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $15.02 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

