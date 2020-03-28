OLXA Tops One Day Volume of $825.00 (OLXA)

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. OLXA has a total market cap of $138,423.48 and $825.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OLXA has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar. One OLXA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinlim.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.02524790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194091 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About OLXA

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,419,210 tokens. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin. OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com. The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset.

Buying and Selling OLXA

OLXA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OLXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

