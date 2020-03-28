Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $635,572.77

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00017026 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. Omni has a market cap of $635,572.77 and approximately $74.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 62.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00623028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,886 coins and its circulating supply is 562,570 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

