Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Omnicell worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

OMCL stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,663.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,288. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

