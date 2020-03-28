On.Live Price Reaches $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. On.Live has a market cap of $262,595.63 and approximately $314.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, On.Live has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.04934264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. On.Live’s official website is on.live.

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

