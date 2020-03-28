ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.