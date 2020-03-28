Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,900 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the February 27th total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.