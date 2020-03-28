ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Short Interest Update

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,191,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 27th total of 904,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 508.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 770,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $38,003,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126,872 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in ONE Gas by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

OGS stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 303,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,226. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

