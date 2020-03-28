Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.36

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005807 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Indodax, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $232.56 million and $68.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,913,241 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Indodax, OKEx, Bitbns, Bibox, BCEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, BitMart, Binance, Koinex, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

