Opacity Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Opacity has a market cap of $790,903.75 and approximately $798.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.02510147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00195188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00041979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

